Jujhar, Yogya emerge as winners of golf tourney at Chandigarh

Jujhar Singh and Yogya Bhalla emerged as winners of the boys’ and the girls’ section, respectively, with a score of 69 and 73, during the Indian oil CGC junior open golf tournament which concluded on Monday.

The winners posing with their golf tournament awards in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

In boys category A, Manraj Singh Deol emerged as the winner with a score of 72 and in the girls category A, Bhaavya Mann won with a score of 74.

Similarly in Category B, Rudra Rawal in the boys’ and Prabhleen Kaur in the girls’ event shot 81 and 77 to win in their categories.

In Category D, Sohraab Singh Talwar and Ojaswani Saraswat emerged winners in the boys’ and the girls’ event with scores of 73 and 75.

In the putting competition, Evyaah was the winner in the boys’ section and Tanish the runner up. Meanwhile in the girls’ event, Keerat was the winner and Vaanya secured the runner up position.