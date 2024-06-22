June 17 shooting incident: 2 wanted criminals held after gunfight in Ludhiana

Two accused wanted in a case of attempt to murder were arrested following an exchange of fire with the police in Ludhiana on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials said. Police officials with the weapons recovered from the accused in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Both the accused, Ravinder Singh alias Dega of Basant Nagar in Pratap Singh Wala and Satinder Singh alias Happy of Haidar Enclave in Haibowal, suffered bullet injuries in the legs and were admitted to the local civil hospital.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Police recovered four illegal pistols, six magazines and a Kia Sonet car from the accused. A first-information report (FIR) was registered against the accused at the Haibowal police station.

Police said the accused were hiding in a house in Raman Enclave, Chuharpur village, when the police surrounded the building and asked them to surrender. Instead, the accused opened fire and were injured when the police retaliated.

The duo were wanted for opening fire on the house of one of their rivals, Sahil Kanda, on the night of June 17. A case was registered against them at the Haibowal police station. With these two, the total number of arrests in connection with the case has reached six.

Police said Satinder has a total of six cases registered against him, including charges of trespassing, discharging a weapon in public and assault. He has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in three of the cases. The other accused, Ravinder, is out on bail in a gangrape case.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said, “We got a tip-off that the accused were hiding in a house in Raman Enclave. When asked to surrender, they opened fire. No police personnel was injured in the exchange of fire.”

The accused, along with 26 aides, had created a ruckus outside the house of Sahil Kanda, one of their rivals, on the intervening night of June 17 and June 18. The accused had pelted Kanda’s house with stones, bricks and bottles, and opened fire.

The accused also vandalised the vehicles parked in the street. A case was registered in connection with the matter on June 18.

The DCP added that the police shot the accused in the legs and rushed them to a hospital after arresting them.

Earlier, police had arrested four of their aides, Rahul of Joginder Nagar, Sheikh Raajit of Gagandeep Vihar, Vishal Kumar of New Vijay Nagar and Navdeep Singh alias Navi of Chuharpur area, on June 19.

Haibowal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Amritpal Singh said that on June 17, Romiz alias Romi, had attacked Sahil Kanda.

Romiz is still to be arrested.

Sahil is facing a trial in multiple criminal cases, including drug peddling. The inspector added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

Satinder’s brother jailed under NSA

Police said that Satinder’s brother, Amrinder Singh alias Babbu alias Bau Gill, is nominated in multiple cases, including planting explosives under the vehicle of CIA staff Amritsar incharge. He is lodged in jail under the National Security Act (NSA).