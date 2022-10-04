Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Junior engineer held for taking bribe in Karnal

Published on Oct 04, 2022 02:07 AM IST

Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and ₹ 15,000 were also recovered from him

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a junior engineer of Haryana panchayati raj department red-handed for allegedly accepting illegal gratification of 15,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his pending bills.

As per the official spokesperson of the bureau, a contractor, Naresh Kumar, had filed a complaint alleging that JE Anand Prakash, posted in Karnal block, was harassing him to clear his pending bills and also demanded 15000 bribe from him.

Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and 15,000 were also recovered from him. He said that the JE has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in the court on Tuesday.

