Junior engineer held for taking bribe in Karnal
Published on Oct 04, 2022 02:07 AM IST
Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and ₹ 15,000 were also recovered from him
: The vigilance bureau on Monday arrested a junior engineer of Haryana panchayati raj department red-handed for allegedly accepting illegal gratification of ₹ 15,000 from a contractor in lieu of clearing his pending bills.
As per the official spokesperson of the bureau, a contractor, Naresh Kumar, had filed a complaint alleging that JE Anand Prakash, posted in Karnal block, was harassing him to clear his pending bills and also demanded ₹ 15000 bribe from him.
Vigilance inspector Sachin Kumar said that the accused was arrested red-handed and ₹ 15,000 were also recovered from him. He said that the JE has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and will be produced in the court on Tuesday.