Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Just 2 teachers for over 300 students’, protest erupts at government high school in Karnal

‘Just 2 teachers for over 300 students’, protest erupts at government high school in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 03:04 AM IST

Carrying handmade posters, the students a government high school in Karnal’s Picholia village locked the gates of the school, stating that there were only two teachers for over 300 students; the students alleged that their school did not have any teacher for several subjects, including Mathematics, English, Science and Hindi, as the government did not appoint any teacher after the recent transfers.

Students of a government school staging a protest in Picholia village in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Hundreds of students of a government high school in Karnal’s Picholia village staged a protest on Wednesday against the shortage of teaching staff and lack of basic facilities in their school.

Carrying handmade posters, the students, who were accompanied by their parents, locked the gates of the school, stating that there were only two teachers for over 300 students.

The students alleged that their school did not have any teacher for several subjects, including Mathematics, English, Science and Hindi, as the government did not appoint any teacher after the recent transfers.

They said that the village residents had taken up the issue with the education department officials, but to no avail.

The girl students also flagged the lack of basic facilities and said that the school building was in need of urgent repairs. They said even the computers in the school were out of order.

“The government makes tall claims of improving the quality of education. But how will we study when there are just two teachers for 300 students,” said a girl student while adding that even their term exams are around the corner.

The parents of the students also demanded that the school be upgraded as currently, their wards have to go to nearby villages to continue their studies after Class 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP