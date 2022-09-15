‘Just 2 teachers for over 300 students’, protest erupts at government high school in Karnal

Hundreds of students of a government high school in Karnal’s Picholia village staged a protest on Wednesday against the shortage of teaching staff and lack of basic facilities in their school.

Carrying handmade posters, the students, who were accompanied by their parents, locked the gates of the school, stating that there were only two teachers for over 300 students.

The students alleged that their school did not have any teacher for several subjects, including Mathematics, English, Science and Hindi, as the government did not appoint any teacher after the recent transfers.

They said that the village residents had taken up the issue with the education department officials, but to no avail.

The girl students also flagged the lack of basic facilities and said that the school building was in need of urgent repairs. They said even the computers in the school were out of order.

“The government makes tall claims of improving the quality of education. But how will we study when there are just two teachers for 300 students,” said a girl student while adding that even their term exams are around the corner.

The parents of the students also demanded that the school be upgraded as currently, their wards have to go to nearby villages to continue their studies after Class 10.