Justice Ajay Tewari’s resignation accepted

The resignation of justice Ajay Tewari of the Punjab and Haryana high court has been accepted. The notification to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

Justice Tewari was the second senior judge of the high court after chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha. He was due to retire on April 6, 2022, but is learnt to have resigned due to personal reasons on March 15.

With this, the number of judges at the high court has come down to 48 against the sanctioned strength of 85.

A third-generation lawyer, justice Tewari graduated in law from Panjab University in 1982, before starting his practice. After 26 years of practice, he was elevated as an additional judge of the high court in July 2008.