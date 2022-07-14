Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission
chandigarh news

Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission

SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, have been nominated as members of Haryana backward classes commission
The Haryana backward classes commission, headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court Justice Darshan Singh (retd), shall undertake studies on the present social, educational and economic conditions of backward classes in the state, besides also looking into their representation and participation in government. (HT File)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd).

SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.

Mukul Kumar, special secretary, scheduled castes and backward classes welfare department, has been nominated as member secretary.

The Commission shall undertake studies on the present social, educational and economic conditions of backward classes in the state, besides also looking into their representation and participation in government.

The commission will also assess the benefits provided to students from backward classes in educational institutions and employment opportunities available to them, an official spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP