Justice Darshan Singh (retd) to head Haryana backward classes commission

The state government on Wednesday constituted the Haryana backward classes commission afresh. The Commission will be headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Darshan Singh (retd).

SK Gakhar, former vice-chancellor of Indira Gandhi University, Rewari, and director general, welfare of scheduled castes and backward classes department of Haryana, Shyam Lal Jangra, are nominated as members.

Mukul Kumar, special secretary, scheduled castes and backward classes welfare department, has been nominated as member secretary.

The Commission shall undertake studies on the present social, educational and economic conditions of backward classes in the state, besides also looking into their representation and participation in government.

The commission will also assess the benefits provided to students from backward classes in educational institutions and employment opportunities available to them, an official spokesperson said.