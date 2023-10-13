Justice Ritu Bahri to be acting CJ of Punjab and Haryana high court

Justice Ritu Bahri, the senior most puisne judge at the high court has been appointed as acting chief justice of Punjab and Haryana high court. She would take over from chief justice RS Jha, who retires on October 13.

Justice Ritu Bahri would be the first woman judge appointed as chief justice (acting) of Punjab and Haryana high court.

Born in 1962 in a family of lawyers in Jalandhar, she studied at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, and completed her law from Panjab University in 1985 and enrolled as an advocate in 1986.

She was elevated as judge of Punjab and Haryana high court on August 16, 2010. Justice Bahri is the daughter of justice Amrit Lal Bahri, who retired as judge of Punjab and Haryana high court in 1994.

