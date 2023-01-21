Justice Sabina appointed as acting chief justice of HP high court

Justice Sabina, the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court, was on Friday appointed its acting chief justice.

In a notification, the department of justice in the Union law ministry said she would assume charge on January 21 following the retirement of Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court.

She has previously served as the acting chief justice from May 25 to June 22, 2022.

Born on April 20, 1961, Justice Sabina was unanimously elected as joint secretary of the Bar Association of the Punjab and Haryana HC in 1986. Thereafter, she was appointed as additional district judge in January 1997 and subsequently became sessions judge in September 2004.

She was elevated as a judge of Punjab and Haryana HC on March 12, 2008. She was transferred to the Rajasthan HC and assumed office of a judge in April 2016.