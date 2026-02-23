K9 Tyson shot by terrorists in Kishtwar gunfight, airlifted to hospital

An Army dog involved in anti-terror operations led security forces to the terrorists hiding in a ‘dhok’ and was the first to be hit during the ensuing gunfight in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. Injured K9 trooper Tyson of the Indian Army's 2 Para Special Forces after being hit by a bullet during a counter-terror operation in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district on Sunday. (PTI)

“Brave K9 trooper Tyson, a German Shepherd, of Army’s 2 Para Special Forces was injured during a counter-terror operation. He was hit in the front right leg,” one of the officials said.

The official said that Tyson was the first to charge towards the dhok where the terrorists were hiding. “Despite being shot, Tyson continued advancing, demonstrating exceptional courage and loyalty in the line of duty,” the official added.

The canine was immediately airlifted for medical treatment. He is stable and responding to the treatment at Command Hospital, Udhampur, officials said.

A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was among three Pakistani terrorists killed in the Kishtwar encounter, officials aware of the details said.

According to officials, the terrorists were hiding in a dhok (a mud hutment of nomadic Gujjars) on the slope of a hill in Passerkot area of Chatroo in Kishtwar. “A joint operation was launched by the Army, police and the CRPF in the Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar under Operation Trashi-I to eliminate the terrorists,” a top defence official said on anonymity.