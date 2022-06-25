Kabaddi player arrested for supplying weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide

The Ludhiana Police have arrested a 21-year-old kabaddi player for supplying illegal weapons to an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on the directions of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

Both Bishnoi and Brar have been identified as key conspirators in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The arrested kabaddi player has been identified as Jaskaran Singh, alias Karan, of Bhadson in Patiala. According to police, he has no criminal record.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge, CIA staff-2, said Karan had received three weapons from gangster Goldy Brar in March this year, which he further distributed among three people, including Baldev Chaudhary, alias Kaku, a transporter who is close to Bishnoi’s family.

Chaudhary was arrested on June 19 for thrashing another transporter and possessing two illegal weapons and 11 live cartridges. His interrogation led to Karan’s arrest, said Juneja.

“Karan told police that he was a friend of former student leader Gurlal Brar, who was Goldy Brar’s cousin. After Gurlal Brar was shot dead in 2020, Goldy Brar was in contact with him through a calling app,” said the inspector. Karan was produced in court on Friday and remanded in two-day police custody.

