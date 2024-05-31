Kabaddi player killed in Mohali crash: Cab driver booked

A day after international kabaddi player Pamma Sohana died after his car rammed into a cab in Sector 79 on Wednesday night, police registered a rash driving and causing death by negligence case against the unidentified cab driver. According to police, Sohana died after his Mahindra Scorpio collided with a Honda Amaze taxi at the traffic lights near Amity School in Sector 79, Mohali, at 11.25 pm. (HT file photo)

According to police, Sohana died after his Mahindra Scorpio collided with a Honda Amaze taxi at the traffic lights near Amity School at 11.25 pm. There were four people in the cab, including the driver, who all survived the accident.

A resident of Sangrur, Gurpreet Singh, was in the cab with his wife and a five-year-old son, added police. According to police officials familiar with the case, the player was driving at a high speed and the collision caused his car to overturn, killing him on the spot. Sohana was set to represent Punjab in the Kabaddi Cup to be held in Canada in June.

Scores of people, including Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and former state cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, attended his last rites on Thursday.