Kabbadi player held for assaulting mother in Punjab’s Moga

Moga police on Friday arrested Kabaddi player Kulwinder Kinda, 27, claiming that he attacked his mother Raspal Kaur, at their home in Badni Kalan village in Moga district and later accused three rival players of the assault.

A case was registered under Section 308, 458, 323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational Photo)

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said on Wednesday night, Kinda went live on his social media account, accusing his rival Kabbadi players Amandeep Singh alias Aman Lopo, Harpreet Singh Khaira and Sukhjinder Singh alias Sukha Lopo, of attacking his mother.

In the video, Kinda was seen along with his mother, who was covered in blood.

“After getting information, the police team rushed to the spot and admitted Kinda’s mother to the civil hospital at Moga. She was later shifted to DMC Hospital in Ludhiana, where her condition is said to be stable. Rashpal Kaur, in her statement, said that two unidentified persons entered her house at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday and attacked her with sharp-edged weapons. A case was registered under Section 308, 458, 323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badhni Kalan police station,” SSP said.

The SSP said during the investigation, police found that no unknown persons had entered Kinda’s house at the time of the incident. “The investigation has found that Kinda suspected his mother of having an affair, following which he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. Later, he accused three Kabbadi players with whom he had a rivalry,” he added.

