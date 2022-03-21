Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kabaddi player’s murder: Punjab Police to seek killers’ extradition
chandigarh news

Kabaddi player’s murder: Punjab Police to seek killers’ extradition

The Jalandhar rural police will begin the extradition process of the three accused, two in Canada and one in Malaysia, in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian’s murder case
International kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead during a tournament at Jalandhar.
Published on Mar 21, 2022 01:32 AM IST
ByGagandeep Jassowal, Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police will begin the extradition process of the three accused, two in Canada and one in Malaysia, in international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian’s murder case, a senior police official confirmed here on Sunday.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Satinder Singh confirmed the development and said that they will move an extradition plea through the court and the central bureau of investigation.

Sandeep, a British citizen, was shot dead by five unidentified assailants during an ongoing Kabaddi tournament in village Mallian Kalan near Nakodar in Jalandhar on Monday.

Police said that the conspiracy of Sandeep’s murder was hatched by Snover Dhillon, a native of Amritsar currently residing in Brampton. He is a Kabaddi promoter-cum-TV presenter.

Two other co-conspirators identified were Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh of Moga currently residing in Canada and Jagjit Singh alias Gandhi of Ludhiana residing in Malaysia.

On Saturday, the Punjab police claimed to have solved the case of slain international Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh with the formal arrest of four history-sheeters, already facing several criminal cases, for their alleged involvement in conspiring the crime.

RELATED STORIES

However, Snover Dhillon, while talking to a section of media, denied the charges against him and said that he was in talks with lawyers in India and will pursue the matter legally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gagandeep Jassowal

A staff correspondent, based in Jalandhar covers Doaba Region of Punjab. Reports about Punjab Police, Enforcement Directorate, politics, corruption, legal, rural areas, socio-economic issues and technical education besides having specialisation in the investigative stories....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP