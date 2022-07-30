‘Kacchha gang’ active in Ludhiana’s Tharike area: Police

A gang of miscreants, donning only underwear and monkey caps, has committed four robberies in the area between Tharike Gate and Jhande Gate in the past two months, police have confirmed. However, officials were reluctant about sharing any specific details.

The modus operandi of the gang is similar to the infamous Kala Kachha gang and the police department have named it the ”Kachha gang”. The gang had also targeted the house of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) in Tharike village ten days ago, but failed to make away with anything.

The gang members were also spotted near Ludhiana-Ferozepur highway and patrolling has been strengthened in the area. They have also been captured on CCTV near Tharike village, where they were seen roaming with sharp weapons and had applied oil on their body and were wearing only underwear.

According to sources, they strike between 1 am and 3.30 am. They enter houses, bolt the rooms of the occupants from outside and steal all valuables including cash and jewellery.

Police suspect that after executing the crime, they move to another area for a few days to avoid police. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said they could also be from another state and might be returning to their native places after they commit a robbery.