Kadian Khap president, two others shot at in Jhajjar

Three persons, including Kadian Khap president Devinder, alias Billu Kadian, were shot at in Beri town of Jhajjar district on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the assailants came in a car and fired nearly 30 shots at the trio from a close range before fleeing the spot. (Representational image)

The trio were rushed to nearby hospitals. Kadian is admitted at a private hospital while two others, Ranjeet and Mahavir, are undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s PGIMS.

Kadian’s wife is the chairperson of Beri Municipal Committee. According to police, the incident took place when the trio along with others were sitting outside a house in Beri. “Old rivalry is said to be the reason behind the crime and the assailants fired shots at a close range,” a police official said.

Jhajjar SP Waseem Akram said efforts were underway to identify and nab the assailants.