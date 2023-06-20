Alcoholic arrested for stealing mother’s gold chain in Panchkula’s Kalka

A Kalka resident has been arrested for stealing a gold chain from his house to fuel his alcohol addiction. The accused was arrested on the complaint of his mother, Kiran, a domestic help, who had reported theft of her gold chain and raised suspicion on him, as he was addicted to liquor. (HT)

Police said the accused, identified as Major Singh, 24, later mortgaged the gold chain to raise a loan of ₹30,000. His friend, Rajat, alias, Vicky, 24, also a resident of Kalka, has also been arrested for helping him.

She told the police that on May 27, while she was away at work, Major brought Rajat home, where they had liquor. When she returned home, she found the lock of an almirah broken and her gold chain missing.

Police had registered a case under Sections 454 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station, and launched a probe.

Major and his friend were eventually arrested, and on Monday produced before a court that sent them to judicial custody.