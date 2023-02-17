Kalpana Chawla memorial lecture held at PEC

The Aerospace Engineering Department of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Thursday organised a memorial lecture on “Flow control strategies in air-breathing and space propulsion systems” in the memory of its star alumnus, Dr Kalpana Chawla. Dr Shashi Bhushan Verma, chief scientist at NAL, Bangalore, who was the chief guest, delivered a lecture that highlighted the extensive research going on in the aerospace domain. He gave insights into flow control strategies and the designing of advanced rocket nozzles.

Shoolini varsity signs LoI with Melbourne varsity

Chandigarh Shoolini University has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the University of Melbourne for academic collaboration. The LOI was signed in a virtual ceremony by Atul Khosla, vice-chancellor, Shoolini University, and Michael Wesley, Deputy vice-chancellor (international), University of Melbourne. The two universities would work on areas of mutual interest to promote cooperation in the fields of teaching and research between Shoolini University and the University of Melbourne.

PU student’s start-up wins Eureka

Chandigarh A start-up created by a student of Panjab University’s Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) has been declared the winner of the 25th edition of Eureka, Asia’s largest business model competition. The start-up, Serri, the world’s first community management app using AI chatbots, has been created by a final year student, Shubham Raj. The competition organised by the entrepreneurship cell of the IIT-Bombay and independently accredited by CNN and Thomson Reuters, saw more than 15,000 start-ups compete in various tracks.

UT admn directs MC to clean water tanks at Sampark centres

Chandigarh : To provide enhanced customer experience and working environment for staff at all Sampark centers in the city, the department of information technology has once again issued directions to the engineering department and municipal corporation to repair/ renovate infrastructure, upgrade/ clean water tanks and toilets, etc., at all the Sampark centres in a time-bound manner and to submit a weekly report. There are 45 Sampark centres in the city.

UP man held with 50 gm heroin

Chandigarh The crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested a Moradabad resident with 50 grams of heroin. The accused has been identified as Ashu alias Nata (22) hailing from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The police recovered 50-gram heroin from his possession near the 66 KV power grid station, Sarangpur, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at police station, Sarangpur, Chandigarh.

Dadumajra man alleges house trespass

Chandigarh A resident of Dadumajra colony, Shami Kumar (37) in his complaint to the police claimed that a few persons ran away after abusing him. He alleged that they forcefully entered his house and broke the LED, AC and other household items on Wednesday. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 452, 427 and 506 of the IPC was registered at police station, Maloya, Chandigarh.

PU finance department organises seminar

Chandigarh The finance department of Panjab University in collaboration with the National Academy of Direct Taxes, Regional Campus, Chandigarh, organised a seminar for the employees of the university with the theme TDS compliance by the government DDOs. The seminar was attended by more than 160 employees of Punjab University from various departments. On this occasion PU’s finance and development officer (FDO) Vikram Nayyar encouraged employees to update their skills by participating in such programmes.

Plea in HC against felling of eucalyptus tree in Sec-9

Chandigarh A Sector-9 resident has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging UT’s move to remove eucalyptus tree outside the UT secretariat in Sector-9. The plea was taken up on Thursday and hearing deferred for Friday. The plea alleges 100 odd eucalyptus trees have been axed at the site on the premise that cracks had started appearing in their trunks and hence the same posed a threat to the governmental building in the vicinity of the area. “Respondents are now initiating axing of 100 more eucalyptus trees which are opposite the Punjab Police Headquarters in Sector 9 without conducting any detailed investigations about the health of the trees,” it said seeking stay on the work being executed by the UT.

