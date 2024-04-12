 Kangana should not forget that sitting Mandi MP is a woman, says Vikramaditya - Hindustan Times
Kangana should not forget that sitting Mandi MP is a woman, says Vikramaditya

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 13, 2024 05:56 AM IST

“She should not forget that the sitting MP from Mandi is a woman and people of state have elected her thrice. Congress has always been empowering women and BJP is against women,” he said alleging that the BJP government did not help the disaster-hit state and now is trying to seek votes.

Hitting back at BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut, the public work minister Vikramaditya Singh said that he has high regard for her, but she should not forget that the Lok Sabha member from Mandi was a woman.

Vikramaditya Singh (HT File Photo)
Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Kangana had claimed that it’s a time for women and we need to empower them, but she forgot that the sitting MP from Mandi is a woman whom people have sent to the parliament in tough and odd situations. We need to take on board all sections of society be it women, youth, ex-servicemen of the society..,” he added.

“I respect her. We are fighting against the might of BJP so it does not matter who is their candidate. The people of Himachal Pradesh needed help during the floods and disaster. The Union government was unfair towards the state. Over 350 persons lost their lives,” he said.

“The state demanded a relief of 1,200 crore to the state, but it did not get any help. I don’t know how and on what basis these BJP people are seeking the support of the people of the state,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kangana should not forget that sitting Mandi MP is a woman, says Vikramaditya
