Kangana slap row: Farmers hold march in support of CISF constable

Scores of farmers took out a protest march in Mohali on Sunday in support of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) woman constable Kulwinder Kaur who allegedly slapped Mandi MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Thursday. Farmers taking out a protest march in support of CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur in Phase 8, Mohali, on Sunday. They submitted a memorandum of demands to the Mohali SSP. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Mohali police also constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) under superintendent of police (City) Harbir Singh Atwal to probe the case after the protesters demanded fair probe and cancellation of the FIR against Kaur.

Kaur was booked on Friday for allegedly slapping and abusing Ranaut at the airport. The constable was immediately suspended after the incident. Her husband is also posted with CISF in Jammu and the couple have two children.

On Sunday, multiple farmer outfits, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha led the “Insaaf March” from Amb Sahib Gurdwara in Phase 8 and proceeded towards the Mohali SSP’s office in Sector 76 amid tight police cover.

A few farmers were also seen riding atop four-wheelers. Traffic was not affected much, as it was the weekend. Farmers from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh joined the march in support of Kaur, raising slogans against Ranaut and seeking FIR against her for “provocative statements against the people of Punjab, especially farmers”.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher, along with other farmer leaders, led the protest and submitted a memorandum of demands to Mohali SSP Sandeep Kumar Garg.

While the protesters were stopped at the barricades outside the District Administrative Complex that houses the SSP’s office, a delegation of farmers was allowed to meet Garg.

Anti Riot Police (ARP), along with senior police officers, including SP Atwal, SP Manpreet Singh and DSP HS Bal, guarded the barricades.

Talking about the demands, Dallewal said, “There is no evidence that Kaur slapped the BJP MP. We have sought a fair and independent probe, and requested the SSP not to surrender to any political pressure. Moreover, we also want an FIR against Ranaut for making provocative statements, which can incite communal violence, after the alleged slap incident. Other than this, we sought action against a male member of Ranaut’s team, who was seen slapping a CISF personnel at the airport. The probe should be completed within a month.”

Pandher said, “It is very unfortunate that Ranaut associated people of Punjab with terrorists and related rapists and murderers with the slap incident. She has done this in the past as well, leading to many legal cases against her. Punjab Police need to take strict action against Ranaut. Moreover, the central government should take back the Padma Shri award bestowed on her.”

Mohali SSP Garg said appropriate action will be taken in the case based on investigation by SIT.