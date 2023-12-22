Kangra co-op bank’s NPA over 1,100 crore, loans to be probed: Sukhu

The problem of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank’s non-profitable assets (NPA) loans were discussed during the question hour in the assembly on Thursday. Congress MLA Rajendra Rana raised a questioned regarding the steps being taken by the government to recover NPA loans. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the Himachal assembly on Thursday (HT Photo)

Responding to the question, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed the house at the end of last the financial year, the NPA of Kangra bank stood at ₹1,147.9 crore, adding that ₹44.7 crore was recovered from April to November this year. He said the bank allocates loans only as per the instructions of Reserve Bank of India. He, however, said that the Kangra bank had granted loans without guarantee in multiple cases, adding that government had received multiple complaints and these loans, and action taken in their regard, wold be probed.

Sukhu added a policy decision would be taken to save bank loans from becoming NPA. The chief minister informed in the house that the total profit of the bank in the last financial year was ₹171.41 crore, and the net profit stood at ₹47.77 crore.

Public works minister Vikramaditya Singh said the government would ensure the construction of 12 important roads in the Churah assembly constituency of Chamba district. Answering the question of BJP MLA Hans Raj, Singh said that according to the 2011 census, 17,082 villages in the state with a population of up to 500 were to be connected by roads. Of these, 15,556 villages had been connected by roads, he said.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said the state government would consider the suggestion of MLA Balbir Verma to provide relief to damaged buildings in which different families live after partition. The minister said this while answering a question by BJP MLA Balbir Verma. Negi said that during the natural disaster, 531 houses in the Chaupal assembly constituency were partially damaged and 103 houses were completely damaged.