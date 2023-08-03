Himachal Pradesh revenue minister pegs losses in rain-ravaged Kangra at 287 crore

In the aftermath of recent floods and landslides, Kangra district suffered losses to the tune of ₹287 crore, revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Wednesday, while presiding over the relief and rehabilitation committee in Dharamshala. HT Image

Negi said the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government was sensitive towards the plight of the public and relief works were being carried out on a war-footing.

“The officers should inform the public about the provision for repair of private property under MNREGA and panchayats should send more projects for approval under MNREGA shelf,” he said.

He said a total of 397 PWD roads were damaged due to the heavy rains in Kangra and losses due to this were assessed to be more than ₹ 83 Crores. Similarly, 571 water supply schemes were damaged and losses pegged at ₹146 crore.

The state electricity board suffered losses to the tune of ₹16 Cr while the agriculture department incurred ₹34 crore losses. Maximum damage to the agricultural crops was seen in Indore and Fatehpur subdivisions, he said.

The revenue minister also directed to train “Aapda Mitras” at village level to mitigate the impact of disaster, including loss of lives and property.

He said that disaster committees should be formed at every village and members of Mahila Mandals, Yuva Mandals and representatives of panchayats should be trained as Aapda Mitras so as relief and rehabilitation works could be implemented at earliest when a disaster strikes, he said.