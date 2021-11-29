Kangra police arrest youth for setting hardware store on fire in Nagrota Bagwan

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Special Investigation (SIT) of the Kangra police have arrested a youth in connection with a fire incident in a hardware store in Nagrota Bagwan town on November 13
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Special Investigation (SIT) of the Kangra police have arrested a youth in connection with a fire incident in a hardware store in Nagrota Bagwan town on November 13 in which property worth crores was gutted.

Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Khushal Chand Sharma said store owner Darshan Lal had filed a complaint that some unknown person set fire to his hardware store on the intervening night of November 12 and 13.

“We had constituted a seven-member SIT headed by additional superintendent of police Puneet Raghu,” said Sharma. He said the help of private cybercrime experts were also taken to investigate the matter.

On the basis of dump data, CCTV footage and phone locations, the accused was arrested, who has been identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sunehar village, he said.

“The youth worked as a labourer in the same store four months ago. He has confessed to the crime. He was also involved in a similar fire incident at the store that happened in October,” said Sharma.

He said the accused was being interrogated. He will be produced in court on Monday.

