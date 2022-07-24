Kanwariya killed, five injured in road accident near Kaithal

A-31-year-old kanwariya was killed and five others sustained injuries as a truck hit their pick-up truck near Keorak village on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway. The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Hisar.

The police said that there were around 20 people in the pick-up truck going to bring “kanwar” from Haridwar. The five injured namely Gagan, Sunil Chatuala, Narender, Amit and Harish, all residents of Hisar, have been hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.

Praveen Kumar, brother of the deceased, said they were going to bring “kanwar” from Haridwar and a truck bearing Rajasthan registration number hit their vehicle early Saturday morning.

Mahipal Singh, in-charge of the Keorak police post, said the accident took place around 3.15 am they were going to Haridwar from Hisar.

He said that the driver of the truck managed to flee after the accident but the police have registered a case under Sections 304 A, 337 and 279 of the IPC against the unknown truck driver and the truck has been impounded.

He said that the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem at the Kaithal civil hospital.