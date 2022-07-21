Kargil Vijay Diwas: Bachendri Pal-led trans-Himalayan expedition group reaches Leh

A trans-Himalayan expedition led by Everester Bachendri Pal arrived at Leh on Wednesday as part of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of soldiers, said officials.

“The five-month long expedition carried out by 12 women, all of whom are above the age of 50, was flagged off from Pang-Sau pass in Arunachal Pradesh and involved traversing the Himalayan ranges from East to West from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh, covering a distance of 4,977 km and crossing 37 mountain passes,” a defence spokesperson said.

The expedition aimed at highlighting the need to remain fit and demonstrate that age and gender are no barrier for a fit and healthy lifestyle.

“The team commenced the final leg of its expedition on Wednesday travelling through the area of Fire and Fury Corps and will culminate at Dras on July 24 after navigating through Khalsi, Lamayuru, Budhkharbu and Kargil. Bachendri Pal along with the expedition team will be felicitated during the event scheduled to be conducted on July 25,” the spokesperson added.

