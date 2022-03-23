Karnal bribery case: DTP sent to judicial custody

Arrested in a bribery case Karnal district town planner (DTP) Vikram Singh has been sent to judicial custody by a Karnal district court.

Vikram was produced in the court of Karnal civil judge (senior division) Harish Goyal on Wednesday after his 11 days remand by the vigilance bureau was completed. Vigilance bureau investigator Sachin Kumar said the bureau did not demand further extension of his remand and he was sent to judicial custody.

The investigators said the bureau has recovered two cars and ₹78.64 lakh cash from his possession.

The vigilance bureau said during interrogation, they got information about other properties owned by Virkam but this cannot be disclosed yet as it is part of further investigation. However, he refused to provide details of his properties and involvement of other officials saying, “during the interrogation, he made some disclosures about his properties but this is part of investigation”.

On whether the vigilance bureau had visited Gurugram and returned empty handed, he said the vigilance team did not go to Gurugram for any investigation.

Karnal tehsildar Rajbakhsh Arora, who had been arrested for his links with the DTP, had already been sent to judicial custody on March 21. On March 11, DTP Vikram was arrested while accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh by a team of the state vigilance bureau. Three days later, the vigilance team also arrested Karnal tehsildar Rajbakhsh in connection with recovery of ₹78.16 lakh from the DTP. Rajbakhsh had already been sent to judicial custody on March 21.

Won’t spare the corrupt, says Vij

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said the state government is committed to eliminate corruption from government departments and nobody will be spared if found involved in corrupt practices.

“Our government has arrested many people and nobody will be spared,” Vij said during an interaction with the media in Karnal.