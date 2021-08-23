Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Karnal couple killed in road accident

A middle-aged couple was killed when a tractor-trailer hit the two-wheeler they were riding on near Kutail village of Karnal district Sunday late night
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 06:52 PM IST
(Shutterstock/Representational)

A middle-aged couple was killed when a tractor-trailer hit the two-wheeler they were riding on near Kutail village of Karnal district Sunday late night. Police identified the victims as Jai Bhagwan (52) and his wife Nirmala Devi (49), residents of Bijna village of the district.

Injured, they were rushed to a hospital where Jai Bhagwan was declared brought dead and Nirmala succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Investigation officer Balbir Singh said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified tractor driver. He said that the tractor-trailer has been taken in possession and investigation to trace the driver is on.

