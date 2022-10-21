Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal drug peddler’s 2.14 crore property frozen

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Karnal district police have frozen properties worth over 2.14 crore belonging to a drug peddler.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said the competent authority in New Delhi under the NDPS Act had ordered to freeze the moveable and immovable properties of Sube Singh of Dachar village in Karnal district, who has been booked under the NDPS Act in four cases.

He said that now the accused would not be able to sell, transfer or gift his property to anyone.

As per police officials, the accused has earned the property through narcotics trade. Sube Singh was arrested in 2020 with 7.5 kg of opium. He is now lodged in jail and the case is pending in court.

Earlier, he was arrested with 160 kg chura post in 2015 and in 2005, he was held with 4kg chura post.

