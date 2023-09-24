Karnal: Family kills teen daughter for eloping with youth of another caste

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father for eloping with a minor boy from her village against family wishes, claimed the police. The accused was nurturing a grudge against his daughter for damaging his reputation and honour by eloping with the boy. (Getty image)

The accused, a resident of Hajwana village in Kaithal district, with the help of his two relatives allegedly cremated the body of the victim terming it a suicide case, said an exemptee head constable, who also works as a security guard in the area, in his police complaint.

As per the FIR, the victim, who belonged to the upper caste, had an affair with a lower-caste boy of the same village and they eloped on August 12. The father of the girl filed a police complaint at Pundri police station and the minor boy was booked under Sections 363 and 366A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the police recovered them the next day, the girl was handed over to her parents while the boy was arrested by the police.

However, the accused was nurturing a grudge against his daughter for damaging his reputation and honour by eloping with the boy. On September 16, the accused allegedly strangled her to death and cremated her body, alleged the security officer in his police complaint.

The accused had told the villagers that his daughter had committed suicide. But later, the security guard got the secret information and the matter was reported to the police. Surender Kumar, in-charge of the Pundri police station, said based on the complaint of the security guard the FIR has been registered under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC against three people, including the father of the victim.

He said no arrest has been made so far but the police investigation is going on. Kaithal SP Upasana has formed a special investigation team under DSP Pundri Lalit Kumar Yadav to investigate the case.

This is the second incident reported in the district in the past week. On September 16, the police arrested a couple of Kalayat for killing their 20-year-old daughter and cremating her body as she had an affair with a boy of another caste in a village under the Kalayat police station of the district.

