Karnal girl bags silver at Taekwondo Championship

Rishita Dang and Harmeet Singh from Karnal bagged silver and bronze medals at the 36th Haryana State Senior Boys and Girls Kyorugi Taekwondo Championship 2024 held from August 11-12 at Ambala Cantonment.
In the under 73kg Girls Category, Rishita Dang, a student of BA 2nd year at Christ University, Ghaziabad, won the silver medal, while Harmeet Singh, a student of St. Theresa’s Convent School, Karnal, won the bronze in the over 87 kg event. Haryana State Taekwondo Association Jasbir Singh Gill congratulated the winners.