Karnal girl clinches gold at inter-varsity taekwondo

Rishita Dang, a native of Karnal and a student of Christ University, Ghaziabad, won the gold medal in the U-73 weight category at the All-India Inter-University Taekwondo Championship 2024 held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The championship was held from November 12 to 15 with 700 athletes from 130 universities participating at GNDU, Amritsar. Geetika from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, took home the silver, while Anita from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, and Bhat Sanika Tanaji from Shivaji University, Kolhapur, both won bronze medals at the event.

