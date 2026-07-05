Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Karnal: KU marks ex-PM Gulzarilal Nanda’s 128th birth anniversary

    In his presidential address, vice chancellor, KUK, prof Som Nath Sachdeva said Nanda was among the finest leaders of Indian democracy, whose principled public life continues to inspire generations

    Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 8:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gulzari Lal Nanda Centre of Ethics, Philosophy, Museum and Library, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), celebrated the 128th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda on Saturday.

    KU celebrated the 128th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda on Saturday. (HT File)
    KU celebrated the 128th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Gulzarilal Nanda on Saturday. (HT File)

    In his presidential address, vice chancellor, KU, prof Som Nath Sachdeva said Nanda was among the finest leaders of Indian democracy, whose principled public life continues to inspire generations.

    He said that universities have a vital role not only in imparting knowledge but also in nurturing social responsibility, patriotism and ethical values.

    Sachdeva called upon students to embrace Nanda’s ideals of integrity, selfless service and dedication to the nation, adding that such values are essential for building a developed and self-reliant India.

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Karnal: KU Marks Ex-PM Gulzarilal Nanda’s 128th Birth Anniversary
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Karnal: KU Marks Ex-PM Gulzarilal Nanda’s 128th Birth Anniversary
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes