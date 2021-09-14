Karnal lathicharge: Deceased farmer’s son seeks jobs as per educational qualifications

Karnal farmer Sushil Kajal’s son Sahil Kajal and his wife, Ritu Kajal, have demanded compensatory government jobs as per their educational qualifications.

The state government had agreed to give two jobs to the family members of Sushil, who farmers claimed had died due to the police lathicharge on August 28.

As per the government’s assurance on September 11, the jobs will be given jobs on DC rates in Karnal within a week.

According to Sahil, he is awaiting the results of MA history final-year exams, while his wife, Ritu, is a commerce graduate. Therefore, their jobs should be in line with their educational qualifications.

He said if they were offered Group D posts, they will discuss it with the farmer leaders again, adding that they had not receiving any intimation from the administration yet.

Sushil’s family owns 1.5 acres of agriculture land in Raipur Jattan village in Karnal’s Gharaunda sub-division.

The farmer was allegedly beaten up by police personnel during the lathicharge on farmers on August 28 and he died at his house the same night. He is survived by his mother, wife, son and daughter-in-law.

Though neither an autopsy took place nor a medico-legal report was prepared, farmer leaders have claimed that he died due to the lathicharge.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha also organised a protest subsequently, following which the government agreed to give two government jobs to his family members, along with a judicial inquiry into the incident that took place at Karnal’s Bastara toll plaza, around 14km from a private hotel where a BJP meeting was scheduled.

Additional chief secretary Devender Singh, who reached Karnal to end the deadlock and farmers’ agitation last week, in a joint conference with farmer leaders had announced to give the two jobs within a week.