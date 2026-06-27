Karnal man accused of murdering grandfather surrenders before police

A day after a 70-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his grandson over land dispute in Baragaon village of Karnal, the accused on Friday surrendered before the police.

According to the complainant, Darshan alias Dariya, owned approximately 11 acres of agricultural land. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Darshan Singh. The accused, Sonu, 30, is a local resident. According to the police, an illegal country-made pistol used in the crime and one live cartridge were also recovered from his possession.

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Inspector Vikrant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), civil lines police station said that Sonu surrendered at his police station on Friday noon and was handed over to the CIA-3.

Inspector Rajpal Kumar, SHO of Kunjpura police station, said that following a complaint from the victim’s family, a case was registered under murder charges, relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Arms Act.

According to the complainant, Darshan alias Dariya, owned approximately 11 acres of agricultural land. They said that a family dispute regarding religious conversion, as well as a dispute regarding his will, had been ongoing for about a year.

Due to this dispute, the accused had frequently confronted his grandfather and the dispute drew further on Thursday, when Singh was shot dead in the cattle enclosure, the family added.

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