Karnal man dies in court, kin holds protest

: A 50-year-old man on Thursday died under mysterious circumstances in a court here that led to a protest by his family accusing the police of negligence.

The deceased Pratap Singh of Chandron village died while he was appearing in the court in a cheque bounce case.

As per the information, Pratap had taken money from an arhtiya and could not return it and the latter had filed a case in this regard. The court sent him notices but he did not appear before the court. Thereafter, the court issued a conditional warrant against him and asked the police to provide the police assistance to the bailiff.

According to police, the court had issued a conditional warrant against Pratap. His health deteriorated in the court when he appeared before the court. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police officials said.

Alleging that Pratap had died due to police torture, family members and relatives gathered here and held a protest, refusing to take the body for cremation and demanding action against the police officials.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar reached the spot and pacified them, assuring them of a fair investigation in the case.