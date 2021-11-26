Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal man found murdered
chandigarh news

Karnal man found murdered

A 34-year-old man was allegedly found with his throat slit in fields near Taraori town of Karnal on Thursday
Police said the family does not suspect anybody as they did not have any enmity with anyone. (IStock)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 34-year-old man was allegedly found with his throat slit in fields near Taraori town of Karnal on Thursday.

Police said deceased Amandeep Singh was a resident of Nilokheri town and was working in a pharmaceutical unit in Karnal. His family told police that he was missing since Wednesday evening and had not returned home.

Gagandeep Singh, father of the deceased, said they searched for him but did not get any clue.

Police said the family does not suspect anybody as they did not have any enmity with anyone.

According to Manoj Kumar, in-charge of Taraori police station, the cause of death can be ascertained after post-mortem. Police have registered an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC and started probe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Happy Thanksgiving 2021
India vs New Zealand Live Score
Today's Panchang
Thanksgiving 2021
Tripura civic polls
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP