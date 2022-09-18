Karnal man held for demanding 5 crore extortion

: The police here have arrested a man for demanding ₹ 5 crores from a trader as extortion in Karnal district by posing himself as a member of a gang associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Rahul Bansal, a resident of Taraori and a relative of the victim. He was arrested from a village under Taraori police station on Friday. He was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.

Gurwinder Singh, in charge, crime investigation agency (CIA-I), said that the accused is an arhtiya and also has a rice mill but was involved in gambling and lost a lot of money, following which he decided to extort money from his relative.

Police said that the accused demanded the extortion money from victim Vishu Goyal through a letter and threatened the victim of dire consequences if he did not pay the amount and approached the police.

On Goyal’s complaint, a case under sections 384, 387 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at Indri police station on September 14 and the investigation has been handed to the CIA-I team.