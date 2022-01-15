Karnal man’s kin seek govt support to bring his body back from Greece

Almost a week after they got information about the death of a 30-year-old man under mysterious circumstances in Greece, family of the deceased held protests at Karnal mini-secretariat to seek government support to bring his body back to India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They told the media that they have already taken up the issue with Haryana home minister Anil Vij.

Harpreet Kaur, mother of the deceased, said either the government should make arrangements to bring his body back to the country or allow her to die.

The family gave an ultimatum till Monday to the district administration and threatened to resume protests if they fail to take action.

The family said Vikram Singh went to Greece on August 17, 2021. He was in contact with his family for a couple of days. But after that, he could not be contacted.

Thus, the family had filed a police complaint against Vikram’s sister, travel agent Narwair Singh, and others for hatching a conspiracy for money on pretext of sending him abroad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On complaint of the family, police have registered an FIR under Sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against agent Narwair Singh, Vikram’s sister and others.

Later, when the family came to know that he died in Greece, they demanded inclusion of Section 302 (punishment for murder) in the FIR.

Police had arrested two persons Narwair Singh and Vikram’s sister last week. They were sent to judicial custody.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said they have sent the demand of the family to the Union ministry of external affairs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}