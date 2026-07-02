Karnal: NDRI inks pact with prisons department to equip prisoners with dairy farming techniques

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal on Wednesday signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Haryana prisons department, aiming to equip prisoners with practical training in dairy farming and dairy entrepreneurship.

The MoU was signed by NDRI director Dheer Singh and superintendent of Karnal District Jail Lakhbir Singh Brar, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia on the 104th Foundation Day of the institute. (HT Photo)

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The MoU was signed by NDRI director Dheer Singh and superintendent of Karnal District Jail Lakhbir Singh Brar, in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia on the 104th Foundation Day of the institute.

Officials said that the initiative aims to promote rehabilitation, skill development, and self-reliance of prisoners, wherein they will be provided practical training in scientific animal husbandry, dairy farming, milk processing, and dairy entrepreneurship.

Under the MoU, prisoners will be provided phased training through the dairy unit established at the Karnal Jail.

The training will cover animal care, nutrition, and management, identification of various dairy breeds, health and disease control, hygienic milk production, production of value-added milk products such as ghee, cheese, curd, butter, and other dairy products, and various aspects of dairy-based self-employment.

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{{^usCountry}} Brar said that in the first phase of this programme, inmates lodged in the semi-open and open jails of the jail will be selected, whose conduct has been satisfactory and who are willing to take advantage of self-employment and livelihood opportunities after release. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brar said that in the first phase of this programme, inmates lodged in the semi-open and open jails of the jail will be selected, whose conduct has been satisfactory and who are willing to take advantage of self-employment and livelihood opportunities after release. {{/usCountry}}

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“These selected inmates will undergo a three-month structured vocational training programme conducted by NDRI at the District Jail, Karnal campus, which will provide practical and theoretical knowledge related to scientific animal husbandry, dairy management, milk processing, production of value-added milk products, and dairy entrepreneurship,” he added.

NDRI director said that the institute will provide all possible technical and training support for its successful implementation and expressed confidence that this initiative will be a vehicle for positive change in the lives of prisoners.

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Addressing the event, MP Bhatia praised this unique initiative and said this programme will play a vital role in connecting prisoners with mainstream society. He also announced a grant of ₹5 lakh to each prison in the state to encourage such initiatives.