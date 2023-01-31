Karnal police freeze drug peddler’s properties worth 1.5 crore

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:23 AM IST

In a crackdown on drug smugglers, the Karnal police have succeeded in getting orders to freeze immovable properties worth over ₹1

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

In a crackdown on drug smugglers, the Karnal police have succeeded in getting orders to freeze immovable properties worth over 1.50 crore belonging to a drug peddler and his family members.

According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, the action has been taken under the provisions of the NDPS Act so that the accused could not dispose of his properties.

He said that on the request of the police, the competent authority in New Delhi had ordered to freeze the immovable properties of drug dealer Kehar Singh of Dhantori village in Kurukshetra district.

He said that accused Kehar Singh and his family members have been facing several cases of the NDPS Act in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts.

He said that Kehar had been sentenced to 18-year imprisonment and fined 3 lakh in a case registered in Kurukshetra district and when he came out from the jail on bail. he was again arrested with 95kg of Chura Post in Indri of Karnal.

