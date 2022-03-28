Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal student’s murder: Classmate sent to 3-day police remand
chandigarh news

Karnal student’s murder: Classmate sent to 3-day police remand

The family of the Class 12 student, who was stabbed to death by a classmate at a private school, held a protest outside the Karnal SP’s house
Gharaunda DSP Manoj Kumar said the accused, who stabbed his classmate in Karnal, was produced in court, and sent to a three-day police remand. (Representative Image/HT )
Published on Mar 28, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The family of the Class 12 student, who was stabbed to death by a classmate at a private school, held a protest outside the Karnal SP’s house. They alleged that the accused’s kin were involved as well and demanded their arrest. Later, SP Ganga Ram Punia assured them that a fair investigation would be carried out. Gharaunda DSP Manoj Kumar said the accused was produced in court, and sent to a three-day police remand.

Two held for fraudulently transferring registration deeds

KARNAL Two people, including a woman, were arrested for fraudulently transferring the registration deeds of three shops with the help of forged documents. The accused, Rajbir, and his daughter-in-law, Reena, residents of Karnal’s Krishna Colony, were arrested on the complaint of Amit Bhatia. The complainant said the accused allegedly claimed possession of his three shops located on the Kunpura Road by breaking locks, and later transferred the registration deeds in their names. An FIR was registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP