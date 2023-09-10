Karnal: Two YouTubers held for blackmailing, extorting 1.80 lakh

Police have arrested two YouTubers for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from a ration depot holder of the district.

The accused were identified as Azad Sharma and Sanjay Raina, both residents of Karnal.

Complainant Vipin Kumar of Rajiv Puram said the accused extorted ₹1.80 lakh from him on several occasions by threatening him to get his license cancelled as they have video recordings to prove that he does not follow government guidelines. The accused were demanding ₹50,000 more and had asked the victim to meet in Sector 13 with the money on Friday.

In his police complaint, the victim alleged that the accused ran news channels on social media platforms and they were blackmailing him for the past one year. The victim also provided audio recordings of the telephonic conversations between him and the accused.

Acting on his complaint, a police team arrested the accused on Friday night and recovered ₹25,000 from their possession. A case under Sections 419, 384 and 389 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused were taken under three days police remand for further interrogation.

