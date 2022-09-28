Karnal’s naib-tehsildar resigns amid arrests by VB

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 28, 2022 02:46 AM IST

Naib-tehsildar Rahul Boora has submitted his resignation to the office of the Karnal deputy commissioner, citing personal reasons

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Naib-tehsildar Rahul Boora of Karnal resigned on Tuesday, days after a tehsildar and his reader were arrested by the state vigilance bureau on corruption charges.

As per information, naib-tehsildar Boora has submitted his resignation to the office of the Karnal deputy commissioner, citing personal reasons. Deputy commissioner Anish Yadav has confirmed the development and said that his resignation has been forwarded to the competent authority.

Karnal’s revenue department is under a close watch of the state vigilance bureau as two tehsildars of Karnal have been arrested by the bureau on corruption charges in the past seven months.

Karnal’s revenue department is also facing shortage of staff as the additional charge of Karnal tehsil was given to Gharaunda tehsildar Nikhil Singla, but he was arrested by the vigilance bureau on corruption charges. Now, the resignation of the naib-tehsildar may create inconvenience for public until the appointment of a tehsildar is made.

On September 18, a team of the vigilance bureau arrested Singla and his reader Gulshan Gulati while accepting illegal gratification of 20,000.

