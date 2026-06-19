Kartarpur Corridor likely to reopen soon: Chugh

AMRITSAR

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh with Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sejhgal/HT)

The Kartarpur Corridor, the visa-free pilgrimage link between India and Pakistan, is expected to reopen soon, according to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who said the closure was due to “technical reasons”.

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His remarks came during a visit to Amritsar alongside newly appointed Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon.

The leaders visited major religious and historical sites in the city, including the Golden Temple, Durgiana Temple and Jallianwala Bagh memorial, before addressing a press conference at the BJP district office.

Speaking on the status of the Kartarpur Corridor, Chugh said the route had been shut due to technical reasons and indicated it would be reopened soon. The corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, was indefinitely suspended by Indian authorities on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor.

On the issue of trade relations, Chugh said India does not conduct trade with Pakistan due to security concerns, though Afghan goods continue to transit through the Attari-Wagah route. He added that “terror and trade cannot go together,” reiterating the BJP’s position on cross-border commerce.

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{{^usCountry}} Chugh also flayed chief minister Bhagwant Mann, referring to a purported video that he claimed had hurt Sikh sentiments. He alleged that instead of respecting the directive issued by the Akal Takht and offering an apology, the CM and members of his cabinet had challenged its authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chugh also flayed chief minister Bhagwant Mann, referring to a purported video that he claimed had hurt Sikh sentiments. He alleged that instead of respecting the directive issued by the Akal Takht and offering an apology, the CM and members of his cabinet had challenged its authority. {{/usCountry}}

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Separately, Dhillon criticised the state’s governance, alleging that Punjab is facing economic slowdown, unemployment and drug-related challenges. He said the BJP would contest all 117 assembly seats in the upcoming Punjab elections and claimed the party was confident of forming the government, citing development models in BJP-ruled states.