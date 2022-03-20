Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir: 39 terrorists gunned down in last 3 months, says top cop
chandigarh news

Kashmir: 39 terrorists gunned down in last 3 months, says top cop

There has been a surge in anti-terror operations across Kashmir, with security forces gunning down 39 terrorists in three months, Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police in Kashmir, has said
Most of the encounters took place in south Kashmir, according to official figures. Among the 39 terrorists killed, 10 were foreigners, says inspector general of police. (HT File)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 01:58 AM IST
ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar

There has been a surge in anti-terror operations across Kashmir, with security forces gunning down 39 terrorists in three months, Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police in Kashmir, has said.

Most of the encounters took place in south Kashmir, according to official figures. “Among the 39 terrorists killed, 10 were foreigners,” Kumar said, and added that the security forces have also arrested 124 people with terror links. The counterterror operations came against the backdrop of an increase in targeted killings in the region.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a village council chief from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was gunned down by terrorists last week. On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam.

Terrorists have also attacked security personnel, killing CRPF soldier Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi and army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla this month. On Wednesday, three terrorists allegedly involved in the killing of Bhat and inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar were shot dead by security forces.

RELATED STORIES

The spurt in encounters was a result of a well-established intelligence network, said security officials. “The killing of terrorists is the result of successful intelligence gathering and back-to-back operations. In some cases, the youngsters were arrested days after they joined terror outfits ranks,” an official familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. There has been a decrease in the number of youngsters joining terror outfits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP