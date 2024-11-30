Kashmir all set to welcome tourists with Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood

Close to Tulip Garden, the J&K government is going to set up a new garden, Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (chrysanthemum theme garden). Close to Tulip Garden, the J&K government is going to set up a new garden, Bagh-e-Gul-e-Dawood (chrysanthemum theme garden). (HT Photo)

The garden will be set up on 100 kanals of land and developed at an estimated cost of ₹4.83 crore. This garden will become a major autumn attraction in Kashmir, especially for tourists, and will be thrown open next year.

The Valley is dotted with hundreds of gardens, and some gardens were established by erstwhile emperors and rulers which are now major attraction for tourists especially famous Mughal Garden in Srinagar city.

Commissioner secretary, floriculture, gardens & parks, Sheikh Fayaz said that following the success of world-famous Tulip Garden, the department has initiated the process of establishing chrysanthemum theme park under the name of (Bagh-Gul-e-Dawood) near Botanical Garden on an area of around 100 kanal.

“This flower is known as ‘Queen of East’ and blooms lately in the months of October and November in diverse hues and colours. The flowers would add true delight to autumn months being considered as a symbol of royalty,” he said, adding that ₹40 lakh work has been allotted to R&B department for execution this year. “The total cost to be incurred on establishment of this park has been estimated at ₹1.87 crore together with creation of other amenities and utilities for the visitors who would be able to visit it from next autumn when it would be thrown open for public,” he added.

Last week, CM Omar Abdullah laid the foundation stone for this garden.

The garden will showcase vibrant blooms in shades of yellow, red, pink, and purple, adding charm to Kashmir’s tourism landscape during the traditionally quieter autumn months

Speaking at the inaugural function, Omar Abdullah emphasized the significance of gardens in Kashmir’s heritage and tourism. “The Valley of Kashmir is renowned worldwide for its breathtaking beauty, and within that charm, our gardens hold a special place. From the time people began visiting Kashmir, they either established gardens or made it a point to visit them. The Mughals, for instance, created iconic gardens like Chasma Shahi, Nishat, Shalimar, and Harwan. Over time, visitors, even if they saw nothing else, ensured they visited these Mughal Gardens.”