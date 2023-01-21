Kashmir conflict originated during Congress regime: BJP

BJP’s J&K unit on Friday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that Kashmir conflict originated during the Congress regime.

While addressing a press conference, party’s general secretary Vibodh Gupta said, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir will never forgive the Congress and its proxies for decades of terrorism, killing of innocents, and uncertainties prevailing in the UT. The man behind this ambivalence is his (Rahul’s) forefather Jawahar Lal Nehru and we are suffering because of his wrong policies.”

Slamming Farooq Abdullah for his remark of Sheikh and Nehru’s Jammu and Kashmir, Gupta said in Nehru’s Jammu and Kashmir, Rahul would not have been able to enter the UT without a permit. “It was the because of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee that the permit system was ended. With the conviction of PM Narendra Modi, Articles 370 and 35-A were abrogated and Sheikh-Nehru’s political blunder was corrected,” he added.

Calling him the brand ambassador of ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang, Gupta asked Rahul to apologise on behalf of the Congress for “denying basic human rights to daughters of J&K, Valmiki Samaj, PoJK refugees, Gujjar-Bakerwal, Pahari Tribe for decades under the veil of Articles 370 and 35A”.

He termed Rahul’s foot march as ‘Bharat Todo Yatra’ and said, “He (Rahul) brought all the enemies of the nation under one umbrella.”

BJP waiting for suitable political weather to hold polls: Tarigami

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami on Friday said the BJP was waiting for political weather that can suit the party for holding elections in J&K.

J&K is without a democratically elected government for more than four years now and despite completion of the delimitation exercise, election dates for the UT haven’t been announced yet.

“The BJP has been tom-tomming about the improved security situation since 2019. Additionally, why warmer climes are specific to Jammu & Kashmir only ? The ruling dispensation may be waiting for a political weather that suits it,” tweeted Tarigami, who is also the PAGD spokesperson.

“The day BJP feels they could win polls in UT along with its allies, next day dates will be announced,” said a senior PDP leader.

