Search operations by Kashmir crime branch at houses, offices for ‘fraudulent’ IT refund claims

The Kashmir Crime Branch on Monday carried out searches at multiple residences and offices in the valley in cases registered against people for alleged fraudulent income tax refund claims.

The cases pertain to alleged criminal manipulation and tampering of electronic and other data which enabled the perpetrators of the crime to fraudulently claim refund of income tax shown to have been earlier deducted at source etc.

The agency’s multiple teams of the economic offences wing (EOW), Srinagar, accompanied by executive duty magistrates, carried out search at residences and office premises of the persons allegedly involved in FIR no. 27/2023 and 28/2023 registered in EOW police station in Srinagar.

“The searches were carried out as part of the ongoing investigation of the cases. Due diligence and all procedures mandated by law were followed while conducting the searches,” the agency said in a statement.

No arrests were made during the operation. “However, some incriminating documents, desktop and laptop computers etc. have been recovered and seized. These have been taken on record for examination and further analysis as probable evidence in the cases,” said the statement.

“The said criminal acts have resulted in wrongful pecuniary gain running into crores of rupees to the accused individuals while causing a corresponding financial loss to the income tax department,” said the crime branch.

The cases were registered on May 25 this year, following a complaint by the office of the principal commissioner of income tax, Srinagar.

“Investigation of the cases is progressing satisfactorily and further updates would be shared at an opportune time in the future,” it said.