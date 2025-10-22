Kashmir: Divided by politics, 3 ‘Aga’ candidates lock horns for Budgam by-election

The bypoll for the Budgam assembly constituency in central Kashmir has become a no-holds-barred and intensely personal political fight, with three heavyweight members of the politically powerful Shia community battling it out against each other. The contest for the seat, vacated by chief minister Omar Abdullah after he chose to retain Ganderbal following the 2024 assembly polls, is between National Conference’s (NC) Aga Syed Mehmood, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi and BJP’s Aga Syed Mohsin.

Mehmood, a former minister, dismissed criticism of the NC government’s first year in power. Demanding results of five years in 12 months is “unfair”, especially given the complexities of a “dual power system” in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, he says.

“The dedication Omar Abdullah has shown is unparalleled and I believe no one else matches his efforts,” Mehmood asserted, highlighting recent government decisions like the announcement of the Darbar move and the cabinet sub-committee report on reservation being sent to the lieutenant governor.

On the challenge from his relative and PDP candidate Mehdi, Mehmood said, “This is politics. Even a son can fight against his father in politics. Though we share a family bond, we belong to two different parties. Let both of us enjoy that freedom.

PDP’s Mehdi is fighting the election not just on the development plank but also on what he calls the “abandonment of people by the National Conference”. He blamed the CM for “betraying” the people by leaving Budgam only a week after vowing to hold on to it in case he won with a huge majority. The young candidate is focusing on local concerns like “poisoned” water, bad roads and healthcare.

While acknowledging his opponent Mehmood as his paternal grandfather, Mehdi insisted the contest is strictly issue-specific. The result of the November 11 bypoll will be a “protest against the NC for making a U-turn on its poll promises”, he said.

The third Aga in the running, BJP’s Mohsin, is pinning his hopes on anti-incumbency against both NC and PDP. “The National Conference has not succeeded. What have they done for Budgam till date? They ruled for 50 years... and the PDP has neglected Budgam since 2002,” he said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir witnessed development during the BJP’s decade-long rule at the Centre. On Mohsin’s agenda is youth empowerment, infrastructure development and establishment of industries.

“People don’t care about Article 370 or statehood, they want development and jobs,” he said, claiming that the BJP would win the bypoll. So far, 20 candidates have submitted their nominations for the Budgam bypoll.

During the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections last year, 66,052 of the total 1,25,394 voters exercised their franchise. Abdullah won from Budgam with 36,010 votes, followed by PDP’s Mehdi at 17,525.