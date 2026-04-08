Kashmir erupts in celebration as US-Iran ceasefire halts hostilities

The ceasefire between Iran and the United States was welcomed across Kashmir with jubilation, as people in various parts of the Valley celebrated the development, while political leaders hailed it as a significant step towards peace.

People carrying out a march and raising slogans as they gathered in response to the ceasefire agreement between Iran, the US and Israel, in Pulwama on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

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Hundreds of residents, particularly in Shia-dominated pockets of Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Pulwama, took to the streets waving Iranian flags and bursting firecrackers to mark what they described as a historic victory for the Islamic Republic.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the 39-day war as unjust. “So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open & freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39-day war achieve for the US? #UnjustWar,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti hailed it as a momentous day for Muslims in the region, saying, “Today, I’m elated that Iran has shown remarkable courage, standing up to a superpower like America and pushing Israel to negotiate. Iran’s stance has brought both nations to the table. It’s a proud moment for Muslims worldwide.”

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{{^usCountry}} Mehbooba Mufti also appreciated Pakistan’s role, stating, “The role of Pakistan cannot be ignored, as it helped avert a devastating war. While the USA and Israel attacked Iranian schools, killing young girls, Iran targeted only military bases. I’m hopeful this ceasefire will bring prosperity back to the region.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mehbooba Mufti also appreciated Pakistan’s role, stating, “The role of Pakistan cannot be ignored, as it helped avert a devastating war. While the USA and Israel attacked Iranian schools, killing young girls, Iran targeted only military bases. I’m hopeful this ceasefire will bring prosperity back to the region.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said both Iran and US took a courageous step by negotiating with each other. “Without holding talks, there was no way out. War is not a solution to anything, and if this conflict further escalates, the whole world will suffer, as energy resources are important for the entire world. Almighty has bestowed these countries with such vital energy resources; therefore, peace is necessary.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said both Iran and US took a courageous step by negotiating with each other. “Without holding talks, there was no way out. War is not a solution to anything, and if this conflict further escalates, the whole world will suffer, as energy resources are important for the entire world. Almighty has bestowed these countries with such vital energy resources; therefore, peace is necessary.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also termed it a welcome step. “The two-week ceasefire announcement between Iran and the United States is a welcome step toward peace. It underscores restraint and dialogue takes precedence over confrontation for conflict resolution, and peace prevails over war. The resilience and courage shown by the Iranian people and leadership in the face of extreme aggression is commendable. Congratulations to them and all the actors, including Islamabad, in bringing about this crucial ceasefire. May this lead to lasting stability and greater dialogue over conflict,” Mirwaiz said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also termed it a welcome step. “The two-week ceasefire announcement between Iran and the United States is a welcome step toward peace. It underscores restraint and dialogue takes precedence over confrontation for conflict resolution, and peace prevails over war. The resilience and courage shown by the Iranian people and leadership in the face of extreme aggression is commendable. Congratulations to them and all the actors, including Islamabad, in bringing about this crucial ceasefire. May this lead to lasting stability and greater dialogue over conflict,” Mirwaiz said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after the war broke out and Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in an attack on his office in February, several areas in Kashmir witnessed strong protests. Later, people collected huge donations that were handed over to the Iran embassy in New Delhi.

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