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Kashmir erupts in celebration as US-Iran ceasefire halts hostilities

Public displays of joy and claims of ‘victory’ sweep Valley following Trump’s announcement to suspend strikes and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 02:22 pm IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
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The ceasefire between Iran and the United States was welcomed across Kashmir with jubilation, as people in various parts of the Valley celebrated the development, while political leaders hailed it as a significant step towards peace.

People carrying out a march and raising slogans as they gathered in response to the ceasefire agreement between Iran, the US and Israel, in Pulwama on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Hundreds of residents, particularly in Shia-dominated pockets of Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla and Pulwama, took to the streets waving Iranian flags and bursting firecrackers to mark what they described as a historic victory for the Islamic Republic.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the 39-day war as unjust. “So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open & freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39-day war achieve for the US? #UnjustWar,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

PDP president and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti hailed it as a momentous day for Muslims in the region, saying, “Today, I’m elated that Iran has shown remarkable courage, standing up to a superpower like America and pushing Israel to negotiate. Iran’s stance has brought both nations to the table. It’s a proud moment for Muslims worldwide.”

Soon after the war broke out and Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in an attack on his office in February, several areas in Kashmir witnessed strong protests. Later, people collected huge donations that were handed over to the Iran embassy in New Delhi.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kashmir erupts in celebration as US-Iran ceasefire halts hostilities
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kashmir erupts in celebration as US-Iran ceasefire halts hostilities
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