Kashmir fake encounter case: Court martial proceedings initiated against Army Captain

The army has initiated general court martial (GCM) proceedings against a captain for the killing of three men in a staged encounter in Amshipura in south Kashmir in July 2020 after a Court of Inquiry found that troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or Afspa, the Srinagar public relations officer (Defence) said in a statement on Sunday.

The three men from Jammu’s Rajouri — Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar — were killed in Shopian on July 18, 2020 and labelled “terrorists”.

“The Army has initiated general court martial proceedings against a Captain in Op Amshipura, Shopian in south Kashmir in July 2020 after the Court of Inquiry and the Summary of Evidence indicated a need for disciplinary proceedings,” said PRO (Defence) Emron Musavi.

The Court of Inquiry was followed by the Summary of Evidence, which was completed in December 2020. Subsequently, the Army issued a statement saying “the process of recording the Summary of Evidence has been completed. The same is being examined by the authorities concerned in consultation with legal advisors for proceeding further”.

“Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be shared in a manner so as not to prejudice due process of law,” Musavi said. The officials said the captain was facing court martial proceedings for violating the powers vested under the Afspa and for not following the protocol, as approved by SC.

The Army also called Abrar Ahmed’s father Mohammed Yusuf for deposing. “I have been here for the last one week and the Army authorities have asked for the missing report about my son which I have provide,” he said.